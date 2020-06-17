Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 572 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,267,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,845,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,984,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,361,000 after acquiring an additional 870,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.36.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

