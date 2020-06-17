Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,300 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Amerisafe by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Amerisafe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amerisafe by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Amerisafe by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. Amerisafe, Inc. has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In other news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $152,715.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.