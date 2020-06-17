Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 5,074 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVI. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVI. TheStreet cut CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

CVI stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.20%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

