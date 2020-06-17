Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Global Medical REIT worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,022,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 420,388 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 975,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 336,566 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,650,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 150,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,759,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.58 million, a P/E ratio of 110.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMRE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.