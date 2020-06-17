Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,751 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of City Office REIT worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 93,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.32. City Office REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIO. Compass Point downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. City Office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,038.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

