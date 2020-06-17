Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SINA were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SINA. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SINA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of SINA by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of SINA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SINA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SINA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SINA shares. BOCOM International lowered SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -111.77 and a beta of 1.05. SINA Corp has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $435.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SINA Corp will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

