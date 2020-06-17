Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $463,000 Position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 305.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

