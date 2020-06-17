Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of NMI worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NMI by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.91. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

