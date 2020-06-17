Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $621,000 Position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 134.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 156,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 415.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 42,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HURN stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $972.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,283.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,119. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

