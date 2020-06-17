Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $637,000 Stake in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Saul Centers worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 700.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BFS opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $803.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.01. Saul Centers Inc has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50.

BFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $309,225.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $316,212. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

