Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $667,000 Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 102.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $805.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $844.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $733.26 and a 200-day moving average of $513.04. The company has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -694.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $656.69.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

