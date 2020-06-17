Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $683,000 Stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of UMH opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $528.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. Equities research analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 9,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $97,747.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,454.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $37,164. Corporate insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

