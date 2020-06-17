Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $704,000 Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $24,706,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $13,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after acquiring an additional 224,607 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 209,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,170,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,641,000 after acquiring an additional 182,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,804.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.92.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

