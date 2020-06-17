Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,928 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in RPT Realty by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in RPT Realty by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

In other news, Director Richard L. Federico acquired 7,000 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,399.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPT opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $593.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.