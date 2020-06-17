Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,315 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apache were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Apache by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.26.

APA opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

