Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 25.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federated Investors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Federated Investors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Federated Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FII opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors Inc has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $36.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

