Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $349,000 in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 608.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Ltd will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

