Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $392,000 in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 24,588.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,394,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,078 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,902,000 after purchasing an additional 599,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 544,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 338,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 234,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNM. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

PNM opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. PNM Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

