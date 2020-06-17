Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $412,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,791 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 61.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.59. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

