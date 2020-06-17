Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,232 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 78.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 76,149 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 196.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 280.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 47,068.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,048,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 91.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APAM. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

