Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,388 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,582,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,383,000 after buying an additional 73,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

NYSE UAA opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

