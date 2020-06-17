Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,047 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,794,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 893,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,060,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,388,000 after purchasing an additional 359,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $554.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

