Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.15. RLI Corp has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.68 million. Analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

