Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 657 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 232.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Diageo by 36.5% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 6.6% during the first quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 99,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Diageo by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Diageo by 647.9% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22.

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. Edward Jones cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

