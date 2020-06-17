Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,177 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Momo were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Momo by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,752,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,216 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Momo by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,429,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,374,000 after acquiring an additional 462,386 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,402,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,112,000 after acquiring an additional 594,044 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Momo by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,743,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after acquiring an additional 328,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,378,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momo alerts:

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Momo Inc has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOMO. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.