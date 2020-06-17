Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCCO opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Corp has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $367,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

