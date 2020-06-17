ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.52

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.52 and traded as high as $19.75. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 853,208 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.30, for a total transaction of C$965,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$922,229.49.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

