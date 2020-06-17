Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading Down 0.7%

Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.76, 30,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 34,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.78.

The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.53. The stock has a market cap of $116.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.05.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Aurania Resources Ltd will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Company Profile (CVE:ARU)

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Ecuador and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship asset is the Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, which is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

