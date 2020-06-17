Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Aurion Resources Ltd (CVE:AU) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.14, 57,580 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 192,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

AU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on Aurion Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aurion Resources from C$2.65 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The company has a market cap of $86.90 million and a P/E ratio of -16.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.45.

About Aurion Resources (CVE:AU)

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

