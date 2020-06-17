Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $45.45, approximately 24,642 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 37,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 30,484 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000.

