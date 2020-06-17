Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading Up 1%

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $26.46, 2,978,553 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,187,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.53 million. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director F Robert Salerno bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at $615,761.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 217,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,065,796.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 515,640 shares of company stock worth $10,159,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.