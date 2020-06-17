Aviva PLC Acquires 213 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Albemarle by 137.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 34.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 525.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.34. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

