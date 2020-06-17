Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 248,589 Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 248,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.55% of Kura Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 355.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.19 and a quick ratio of 15.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. Kura Oncology Inc has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

