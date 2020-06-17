Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $33,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 2,462.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 714,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after acquiring an additional 686,810 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,341,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 478,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,785,000 after purchasing an additional 325,970 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

