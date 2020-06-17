Aviva PLC Grows Position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after buying an additional 158,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,193,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 433,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 248,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 87,374 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJR opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.0707 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.63%.

SJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

