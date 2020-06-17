Aviva PLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $3,118,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

