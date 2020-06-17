Aviva PLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWA opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $971,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

