Aviva PLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Beigene were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,144,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beigene alerts:

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $655,528.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,366,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,761,191.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,666,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,043 shares of company stock worth $4,739,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGNE. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Macquarie raised Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.73.

Beigene stock opened at $171.49 on Wednesday. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.39.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.