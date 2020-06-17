Aviva PLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Davita in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 255.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 257.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Davita Inc has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,734 shares of company stock worth $1,034,435. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.38.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

