Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,253,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on URI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $158.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day moving average is $134.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.