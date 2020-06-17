Aviva PLC Purchases 70,720 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 101.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. CIBC decreased their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

