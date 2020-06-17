Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,748,000. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 328.6% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 688.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,908,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,891 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,200,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth $39,589,000.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WU stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

