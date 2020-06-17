Aviva PLC Sells 1,128 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,905.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 217.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

