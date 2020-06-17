Aviva PLC Sells 245 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 2,036.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.