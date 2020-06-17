Aviva PLC Sells 4,547 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,272,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 82,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 569,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after buying an additional 149,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

NYSE:TAP opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -306.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

