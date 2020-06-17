Aviva PLC Sells 4,663 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $80.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -12.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.