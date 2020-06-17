Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at JMP Securities

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZRE. ValuEngine upgraded Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

NYSE AZRE opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 38.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth about $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.