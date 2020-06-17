BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Brad Greve Acquires 30 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Brad Greve purchased 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($192.44).

Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Brad Greve purchased 30 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($190.15).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 509 ($6.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 505.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 560.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 710 ($9.04) to GBX 690 ($8.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 611 ($7.78) to GBX 560 ($7.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.67) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 705 ($8.97) to GBX 550 ($7.00) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 730 ($9.29) to GBX 695 ($8.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 646.33 ($8.23).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

