Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $110.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $117.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.61.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

