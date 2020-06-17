Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 43,174 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,174 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in AES by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in AES by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 77,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,155 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AES by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 274,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 113,850 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of AES stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 9,523 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $104,657.77. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,029,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,561. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

